TRU Williams Lake offering tuition-free construction craft worker program

There are 14 spots available

Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus accepting applications for Construction Craft Worker Level one program being offered tuition-free. (Photo submitted)

Once again Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus is offering a tuition-free trades program, this time for construction craft worker level one.

Continuing studies community co-ordinator Alison Sutherland-Mann said the course will go from Aug. 23 to Oct. 29, 2021 and is an ITA endorsed trades training program.

“It is a bit shorter than other trades programs but will give students a well-rounded introduction for a construction labourer position,” she explained. “If you’ve never been in the field, they literally start from the ground up, doing footing and foundations.”

Students will build a small structure and achieve 10 different certificates ranging from Occupational First Aid level one, traffic control, fall protection, fire safety to confined space.

“Those certificates look great on a resume,” Sutherland-Mann said.

Classes will run Monday to Friday.

Sutherland-Mann credited Heather Hamilton from trades and training at TRU Kamloops for applying for a grant to fund the program, which in addition to providing tuition also includes personal protective equipment, some tools and books.

“They have run these in Kamloops and thought it would be good for Williams Lake,” she said.

Anyone interested in taking the program is asked to complete a continuing studies application available online and send it along with a recent resume and one written paragraph describing why they want to participate in the program to wlcontinuingstudies@tru.ca.

There are 14 spots available.

“They will work on an actual project for a non-profit society in Williams Lake.”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to email wlcontinuingstudies@tru.ca or call 250-392-8010 or 250-392-8177.

READ MORE: So you want to be a welder?

READ MORE: TRU Grit hosting 50/50 draw to raise bursary funds



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

skilled tradesThompson Rivers UniversityWilliams Lake