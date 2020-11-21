TRU Williams Lake nursing program adapts to COVID-19

Assistant professor Sandi Lachapelle (left) discusses medicine administration to first year practical nursing students Shona Myers, May Cooper and Ausya Greenridge. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Assistant professor Sandi Lachapelle (left) discusses medicine administration to first year practical nursing students Shona Myers, May Cooper and Ausya Greenridge. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Jennifer Mortensen (left), first year practical nursing student, receives wound care direction from assistant professor Rhonda McCreight during a nursing lab at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Jennifer Mortensen (left), first year practical nursing student, receives wound care direction from assistant professor Rhonda McCreight during a nursing lab at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Rhonda McCreight (left) gives first year practical nursing student Joel Bruneski some wound care instructions during a nursing lab at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Rhonda McCreight (left) gives first year practical nursing student Joel Bruneski some wound care instructions during a nursing lab at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
First year practical nursing students Joel Bruneski, left, Jennifer Mortensen and Elisa Giesbrecht (right) work with assistant professor Rhonda McCreight on a wound assessment and care module in the nursing lab at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)First year practical nursing students Joel Bruneski, left, Jennifer Mortensen and Elisa Giesbrecht (right) work with assistant professor Rhonda McCreight on a wound assessment and care module in the nursing lab at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Assistant professor Sandi Lachapelle (second from left) interacts with nursing lab assistant Jenna Alphenaar, left, to demonstrate medicine administration to first year practical nursing students May Cooper, Shona Myers and Ausya Greenridge. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Assistant professor Sandi Lachapelle (second from left) interacts with nursing lab assistant Jenna Alphenaar, left, to demonstrate medicine administration to first year practical nursing students May Cooper, Shona Myers and Ausya Greenridge. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nursing lab assistant and LPN graduate Jenna Alphenaar poses as a patient for the nursing lab. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Nursing lab assistant and LPN graduate Jenna Alphenaar poses as a patient for the nursing lab. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Practical nursing students enrolled at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus have adjusted to COVID-19 restrictions in the program’s delivery.

Assistant professors Rhonda McCreight and Sandi Lachapelle said some of the students were nervous at first and did not think they would do very well because most of the course is being taught virtually.

“A lot of them are doing quite well with this type of learning,” McCreight added. “They can do it at their pace, in their homes and they don’t have to drive to school every day which saves a lot of time and money.”

Lachapelle said in some ways it has been a lot better because the students have had to be more proactive to get the concepts instead of relying on the standard lecture format and sitting passively and receiving information.

“It’s a lot more active and I think we are seeing the results in their marks. These guys are really rocking it.”

They meet with the students every morning for an hour to touch base, answer questions and talk about the material they are learning.

“I might put them into little breakout groups. The program we use I can put them into small groups online,” Lachapelle said.

As they finished up a nursing lab session with six students on Thursday, Nov. 12, McCreight said normally all 18 students would attend labs two days a week.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the students are getting four, three-hour labs in the first semester because there can only be six students in the lab at once.

All the rest of the learning is done through a virtual platform.

Big Lake resident Joel Bruneski said when Mount Polley Mine closed he worked as a paramedic up north and then applied to the nursing program.

“I absolutely love it and am glad I’m doing it,” he said. “It really builds on my paramedic training. I would like more hands-on learning, but I am grateful the program is going.”

A mother of three, May Cooper said she did one year of upgrading before she applied.

“I love it,” she said. “Learning the terminology is a big challenge but I know I am setting a good example for my kids. I cannot stress enough that education is so important.”

She also credited her band at Tl’esqox First Nation for providing her with ‘a lot of support.’

Jenna Alphenaar, graduated from the program in 2017, and works as TRU’s nursing lab assistant as well as at Cariboo Memorial’s medical surgical unit, emergency department and home and community nursing doing COVID-10 testing.

For the labs Thursday, she posed as a patient while Lachapelle and three students worked through a module on administering medication.

Across the room McCreight was teaching three more students about wound assessment and care.

All of the students were practicing filling out charts for each client.

In December the students will be doing clinical experience at Retirement Concepts or Deni House and said it will be interesting to see what the clinical supervisors observe considering the students will have knowledge and theory, but less lab experience.

For next semester, however, they’ve asked ‘for the moon,’ McCreight said.

They are hoping for weekly four hour labs and if not then every two weeks for eight hours.

The second semester is heavy on bedside skills.

One of the big additions to the program has been provide access to Evolve which is a one-stop online portal for healthcare educators and students to purchase digital teaching and learning materials.

Normally only faculty have used it.

“I think even after we resolve this [COVID] we will continue to use some of these platforms,” Lachapelle said. “There are definitely some things that have to be done in person, but a lot can be done virtually. You cannot replace practicing with a person.”

Lachapelle started teaching in September 2018. She is a nurse practitioner and still does locums.

McCreight has been with the program since 2008.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provincial gang enforcement seizes drugs, cash, weapons in Quesnel round-up

Just Posted

Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune
Hip Hop 4 Hunger food drive benefits Salvation Army food bank

“I was really missing shows, so that was a big part of where this came from.”

Assistant professor Sandi Lachapelle (left) discusses medicine administration to first year practical nursing students Shona Myers, May Cooper and Ausya Greenridge. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
TRU Williams Lake nursing program adapts to COVID-19

Williams Lake students are learning virtually mostly, with very few labs

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

A specialized RCMP unit checked on 160 people in gang enforcement activities in Quesnel and Prince George last week. (Observer file photo)
Provincial gang enforcement seizes drugs, cash, weapons in Quesnel round-up

The specialized unit was in Prince George and Quesnel between Nov. 12 and 14, checking on 160 people

(Pexels)
Tribune now accepting submissions for annual Spirit of Christmas writing contest

Winners in each class will be showcased in Seasons Greetings, and prizes will be awarded

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Most Read