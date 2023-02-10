TRU Williams Lake invites public to open house Feb. 16

A new crosswalk in orange and feathers was painted at TRU in Williams Lake the week of Aug. 30 to welcome students back to the campus. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Curious about the university in Williams Lake?

Staff at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Williams Lake have decided to have an open house so the public could learn more about the programs they offer, Thursday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“It is open to everyone – adults, children, families” said Melissa Newberry, coordinator of marketing, recruitment and student events.

Each faculty will have an activity for people to explore. For example, at the nursing station they will have a spot to wash your hands and then put them under a black light so that you can see how well you did. It’s called ‘digging for dirt.’”

Participants will be given a treasurer map and receive a letter of the alphabet at each station to spell out “it’s your move,” which is a new tag line for TRU.

“If you look on the website you will see it there along with the words belong, be heard, recharge and be yourself,” Newberry said.

There will be a chili and bun, with vegetarian options, dinner free of charge and a build-your-own cupcake station for dessert.

TRU Williams Lake is located at 1250 Western Avenue.



