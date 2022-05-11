Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

TRU Williams Lake commencement to honour 3 years of grads

The community is invited to the celebration

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) graduates in Williams Lake will be able to celebrate together, in person, on Friday, May 27.

For the first time since 2019, the Williams Lake campus is hosting a commencement ceremony.

Students graduating in 2022, and those who graduated in 2021 and 2020 will be honoured.

“Everyone is super stoked to be able to be doing something in person again,” said Kourtney Cameron, marketing, student recruitment and events coordinator, how has been in the position since September 2021. “Obviously it’s a big celebration and a lot of them are first-time graduates.”

Geraldine Bob of Williams Lake First Nation will be the ceremony’s valedictorian.

Bob will be graduating with distinction with a Master’s Degree in Education through TRU Open Learning.

The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. and everyone in the community is invited.

Special guests will include the dean of student affairs, the dean of the TRU Williams Lake Campus and the TRU president.


