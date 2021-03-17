TRU Williams Lake campus site of COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting April 12

More information will be provided as opening day approaches

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be opening at Thompson Rivers University on April 12. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus has been chosen for the site of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic which will open on Monday, April 12, Interior Health confirmed Wednesday.

In the meantime, the vaccine clinic at the Williams Lake Health Centre, 540 Borland Avenue, opened on March 15 and continues to administer vaccines to the first group of Phase 2 COVID-19, four days a week, by appointment.

To register, call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

A staggered approach to register is being recommended to prevent long wait times and system overload.

Seniors born in or before 1939 (82-plus) may book from March 17, seniors born in or before 1940 (81-plus) may book from March 18 and seniors born in or before 1941 (80-plus) may book from March 19.

Additional clinics for 80-plus and 65-plus Aboriginal populations and elders are scheduled to take place at the Williams Lake Health Centre on March 24, 29 and 30.

Residents are asked to check the Interior Health website on an ongoing basis for updated information on the vaccine clinics.

