Thompson Rivers University is seeking public feedback as it develops a 10-year-plan and will be holding a community engagement session Tuesday, July 9 at the Pioneer Complex on Hodgson Road from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

TRU seeking input on future direction

A community meeting will be held in Williams Lake for the public to give feedback

What do you want to see happen at Thompson Rivers University during the next decade?

That will be the focus of an upcoming community consultation meeting taking place in Williams Lake on Tuesday, July 9.

Lucille Gnanasihmany, associate vice-president of TRU marketing and communications, said the 10-year plan will become a map for the university’s priorities.

As lead for the project. which is called Envision TRU, she said on-campus consultations have resulted in thousands of comments and ideas being compiled already.

“We have a pretty good idea in terms of where our students, faculty and staff are telling us what they value and where they would like TRU to put attention toward, but our mission is to serve our students and the communities that they come from,” Gnanasihamny said.

“Now we want to make sure that the view points from the communities that the students come from are also taken into consideration as we develop our vision and our priorities for the next 10 years.”

Read more: TRU Williams Lake practical nursing program receives five-year approval by college of nursing professionals

Prior to the community meeting, Gnanasihmany will also be meeting in the day with members of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, the Social Planning Council and First Nations.

About six weeks ago, TRU president Dr. Brett Fairbairn met with Williams Lake city council and a meeting with School District 27 trustees is slated for August.

“The current set of priorities were for five years and they come to a close at the end of 2019,” Gnanasihmany said as to why they are embarking on a new plan. “This is the first time we are doing one for 10 years, but our president feels we need to plan for a longer term. That’s not to say that we don’t check in every year, and make sure we fine tune and adjust as we go and circumstances change.”

The engagement session in Williams Lake will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Complex, Room 119, 351 Hodgson Rd.

Gnanasihmany and the project’s co-ordinator Dana Prymak will host session.

Anyone looking for more information or wanting to submit their thoughts online is invited to go to tru.ca/envision.

 


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal government commits $2.8 million to anti-workplace harassment project

Just Posted

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Arts on the Fly set to entertain in downtown Horsefly

The Sadies, Barney Bentall and Pharis and Jason Romero are all part of the festival lineup

Elvis tribute artist Morris Bates dies at 69

Member of the Williams Lake Indian Band, Bates went on to be an international headliner on the Las Vegas strip

New Toop Road intersection will open Monday, July 8

Carson Drive intersection will close for construction on Monday, July 8

WATCH: Performances in the Park 2019 kicks off whatever the weather

Even though the evening was wet on Thursday, July 4 dozens still turned out for the concert

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

Most Read