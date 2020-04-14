TRU health-care assistant grads hit the ground running, graduating earlier due to COVID-19

Williams Lake, Kamloops grads finished early to help with pandemic

Eighteen students in the Health-Care Assistant program in Williams Lake are starting their careers early in the midst of a global health crisis.

Fresh from the classroom and their practicums, almost 50 Thompson Rivers University Health-Care Assistant students graduated early this spring in Williams Lake and Kamloops to leap into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five were hired at Williams Lake Seniors Village as care-aids and community relations manager Alex Froese said they are seeking 10 or more full-time and casual positions.

“There are a lot more opportunities for those currently in or thinking about getting into the field,” Froese said.

The students were in the final few weeks of their 27-week program.

All they had left was a short on-the-job mentoring portion to do.

Read more: ‘Keeping workers safe is crucial in times of COVID-19’: Hospital Employees’ Union

They already had developed the skills they need in the workplace, said Michelle Borgland, chairperson of the Health Care Assistant and Practical Nurse programs for Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses.

“Our students are heroes. I really mean that,” she said.

If the world hadn’t been overtaken by a pandemic, the students would have celebrated their graduation on March 27, with a mini-convocation and a big cake.

Instead, they wrapped up nine days earlier and either started working in long-term-care facilities and other health organizations immediately, or were processed for provincial registration nine days ahead of schedule.

Usually, students start by learning skills and theory in the 27-week program. Then they get a practicum in health-care settings, followed by time experiencing food services, recreation management and other side-services to their jobs. It was the latter segment that was waived for early graduation.

“The call was made for them to be able to leave earlier, about 75 percent of them had obtained successful employment even a month before graduation,” said Borgland.

“They’re desperate for frontline workers… . This week alone, I’ve had four or five recruiters call looking for me to share (contacts for graduates) in Kamloops and Williams Lake.”

In Williams Lake, Harmony Sigsworth had already been working at a long-term-care facility, but not with patients. She took the Health Care Assistant program so she could work directly with people, and plans to eventually go into nursing. She was just waiting for her registration number so she could change jobs. Everyone in the facility is being cautious, she said.

“Right now, we’re wearing face masks with the shield, doing extra sanitizing and making sure we’re doing hand hygiene even more,” she said.

Her class of 18 students was disappointed about missing graduation, but they are making plans to celebrate—once they can.

“All the girls are going to try to get together and go out for dinner or something. Once this is over and all the social distancing is done,” she said.

Read more: More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

With files from Michele Young, Thompson Rivers University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada
Next story
‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Just Posted

TRU health-care assistant grads hit the ground running, graduating earlier due to COVID-19

Williams Lake, Kamloops grads finished early to help with pandemic

Cariboo wildfire risk management efforts dampened by COVID-19 restrictions

As of Thursday, April 16, burning bans will be in effect across the province

That’s a wrap: Williams Lake Film Club finishes another season

“This time of uncertainty has given us the opportunity to reflect on the importance of cinema”

North Cariboo RCMP respond to complaints of people not self-isolating, social distancing

“The police … are educating the public rather that penalizing through fines at this time.”

Marin Patenaude’s newest album set to release May 29

A single, Cold Front, featured in an official music video was released on April 8

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Ninety per cent of the deaths so far have been among those aged 60 and above

2014 Lytton wildfire arson trial may be delayed by pandemic

Percival Williams is slated to stand trial next month in Kamloops on one count of arson

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

Most Read