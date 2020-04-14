TRU health-care assistant grads hit the ground running, graduating earlier due to COVID-19

Eighteen students in the Health-Care Assistant program in Williams Lake are starting their careers early in the midst of a global health crisis.

Fresh from the classroom and their practicums, almost 50 Thompson Rivers University Health-Care Assistant students graduated early this spring in Williams Lake and Kamloops to leap into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five were hired at Williams Lake Seniors Village as care-aids and community relations manager Alex Froese said they are seeking 10 or more full-time and casual positions.

“There are a lot more opportunities for those currently in or thinking about getting into the field,” Froese said.

The students were in the final few weeks of their 27-week program.

All they had left was a short on-the-job mentoring portion to do.

They already had developed the skills they need in the workplace, said Michelle Borgland, chairperson of the Health Care Assistant and Practical Nurse programs for Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses.

“Our students are heroes. I really mean that,” she said.

If the world hadn’t been overtaken by a pandemic, the students would have celebrated their graduation on March 27, with a mini-convocation and a big cake.

Instead, they wrapped up nine days earlier and either started working in long-term-care facilities and other health organizations immediately, or were processed for provincial registration nine days ahead of schedule.

Usually, students start by learning skills and theory in the 27-week program. Then they get a practicum in health-care settings, followed by time experiencing food services, recreation management and other side-services to their jobs. It was the latter segment that was waived for early graduation.

“The call was made for them to be able to leave earlier, about 75 percent of them had obtained successful employment even a month before graduation,” said Borgland.

“They’re desperate for frontline workers… . This week alone, I’ve had four or five recruiters call looking for me to share (contacts for graduates) in Kamloops and Williams Lake.”

In Williams Lake, Harmony Sigsworth had already been working at a long-term-care facility, but not with patients. She took the Health Care Assistant program so she could work directly with people, and plans to eventually go into nursing. She was just waiting for her registration number so she could change jobs. Everyone in the facility is being cautious, she said.

“Right now, we’re wearing face masks with the shield, doing extra sanitizing and making sure we’re doing hand hygiene even more,” she said.

Her class of 18 students was disappointed about missing graduation, but they are making plans to celebrate—once they can.

“All the girls are going to try to get together and go out for dinner or something. Once this is over and all the social distancing is done,” she said.

With files from Michele Young, Thompson Rivers University