TRU closes Williams Lake campus due to snowfall

The university will determine Thursday afternoon whether the Williams Lake campus will re-open Friday morning.

Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake has closed its campus due to the snow fall. A web cam photograph from Drive BC shows Highway 97, 37 km south of Williams Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Because of snowy conditions that are making travel conditions hazardous, TRU Williams Lake announced it is closing the Williams Lake campus at 3 p.m. Wedesday.

The university will remain closed Thursday, with only essential services permitted on campus.

Classes are expected to resume Friday morning.

However, if the storm persists, it will not open at that time.

Students, staff and faculty are asked to please check tru.ca/williamslake before going to campus Friday.

A decision about whether to open Friday morning will be posted on the website by 4 p.m. Thursday.