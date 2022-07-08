Trio arrested in Quesnel crime spree: RCMP

The suspects are believed to have been involved in several thefts from local businesses

The Quesnel RCMP arrested three people in what has been described as a crime spree involving several thefts from local businesses.

The 34-year-old man, 48-year-old-woman, and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday, July 6, shortly after 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Rita Road.

“The trio were driving a stolen vehicle with stolen plates,” reads a news release by media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.

“Several of the stolen items from the businesses were located in their possession.”

The Quesnel RCMP is continuing to investigate to identify other potential businesses that may have had items stolen.

Police are recommending several charges against the man and two women.

