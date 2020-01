Catching a wave outside of 100 Mile House at -40C on Tuesday morning. (Kathy Conway photo)

Readers from near and far showed us the beauty in this extreme cold weather we are having in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

From frosty livestock to unique ice patterns and sun dogs, readers are sharing their ‘cool shots’ as the daytime temperatures stays at -31C in Williams Lake, but colder in other locations.

Check out the photographs.



