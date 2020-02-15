Trial dates set for Derrick O’Connor in Williams Lake Provincial Court

Several trial dates have been set in Williams Lake Provincial Court for Derrick Frances O’Connor. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Multiple trial dates were set in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for a 150 Mile area man facing 18 charges from several investigations.

Derrick Francis O’Connor was arrested on Dec. 28, 2019 during a traffic stop in the 150 Mile House area and charged with prohibited driving and breach of conditions.

He has remained in custody since his arrest.

In addition to four charges of driving while disqualified and six breaches of conditions, he faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a weapon or prohibited device.

His trial dates for six provincial court files are April 6, April 20, April 21 and June 2.

Another set of charges, stemming from his arrest on Dec. 21, 2019, has been moved to Supreme Court to fix a date.

In that file he faces one count of possession of stolen property valued over $5,000 and four firearm offences.



