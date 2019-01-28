Trial date set for 2017 Williams Lake CIBC robbery suspect

Trial date set for man charged in connection with November 2017 CIBC bank robbery. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A five-day trial has been set for the man charged in connection with an attempted robbery at CIBC in November 2017.

Christopher Michael Swain, who remains in custody, faces one charge of robbery and one charge of wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence.

On Monday, Jan. 28, B.C. Supreme Court Judge Marguerite Church set the trial to begin on Oct. 21, 2019 in Williams Lake.

Swain has elected trial by judge alone.

In December 2017, two men were acknowledged by the City of Williams Lake and the RCMP for detaining a robbery suspect during the Nov. 28 incident.

A preliminary inquiry into the charges occurred in October and December.

There was a publication ban on all evidence presented during the inquiry.



