Triage tent being set up at 100 Mile District General Hospital

This will keep patient with respiratory symptoms away from patients with other health concerns

A triage tent is being set up outside of the 100 Mile District General Hospital that should be ready to open next week. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)

Residents of 100 Mile House may have noticed on Friday, March 27 that a triage tent is being set up outside the emergency entrance of the 100 Mile District General Hospital.

Interior Health confirmed to the 100 Mile Free Press that this tent is intended to be used for patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms who have been referred by a health care provider for a physical assessment. These referrals can come from family physicians or registered nurses at screening clinics.

Read More: 100 Mile House area trails closed due to COVID-19

This tent will serve as a triage zone for patients with respiratory conditions as a way to prevent the crossover patients with other medical conditions using the hospital. Lab outpatient blood draws may also occur in this triage area, the statement added.

These alternate assessment areas are part of the wider pandemic plans that are being put in place by Interior Health and the Province of B.C. This tent should be in use by sometime next week.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooCoronavirusHospitals