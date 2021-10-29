Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Travellers can now use B.C. service to get federal vaccine passport

B.C. card good for travel within in Canada until Nov. 30

The federal government’s proof of vaccine card for international travel is now available through the B.C. government’s Health Gateway service, which distributed the B.C. vaccine card.

Residents of B.C. can request their BC Vaccine Card or Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination through the ministry’s Health Gateway online here, by phone toll-free at 1-833-838-2323 or in person at most Service B.C. offices.

B.C.’s vaccine card will continue to be used for non-essential activities in B.C., including going to a restaurant or sporting event.

The Government of Canada has also indicated it will allow people in B.C. to use the BC Vaccine Card to travel within Canada until Nov. 30, 2021, while the new federal proof of vaccination is rolled out.

Two doses of any federally approved COVID-19 vaccines, with the second dose administered at least 14 days before travel, are required to be considered fully vaccinated. Canadians who are not fully vaccinated must complete testing requirements and mandatory quarantine when returning to Canada.

RELATED: B.C. residents need federal and provincial vaccine cards

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Ulkatcho First Nation declares state of emergency due to alcohol, drug, opioid deaths
Next story
BC SPCA urges federal protection of animals from fireworks

Just Posted

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) council Anthony Jack Simms, from left, Corinne Cahoose, Laurie Vaughan, Chief Lynda Price, Councillors Mabelene Leone and Harvey Jack are working with UFN administration to develop a team which will be led by a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis emergency health care team leader. (Photo submitted)
Ulkatcho First Nation declares state of emergency due to alcohol, drug, opioid deaths

A Williams Lake man and his dog are recovering after his truck hit a soft shoulder on the Soda Creek Road and he rolled down the embankment 100 feet. (Photo submitted)
‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’: Williams Lake man, dog survive harrowing crash down cliff

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 President David Brideau presents the first poppy to Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Poppy. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 presents first poppy to Williams Lake mayor

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Williams Lake City Council endorses recommendation encouraging residents to get vaccinated