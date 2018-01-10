Travel advisory in place north of Quesnel

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections, limited visibility and compact snow for highways in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Blowing snow and cold temperatures are making highways in the Cariboo-Chilcotin slippery Wednesday morning, with a travel advisory in place for Highway 97 between Quesnel and Stoner, B.C.

Travel on that 80 kilometre stretch of the highway is not advised unless absolutely necessary due to black ice, according to DriveBC.

#BCHwy97 Travel advisory in effect due to black ice from junction with #BCHwy26, in #QuesnelBC to #StonerBC. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary.https://t.co/4DZeHypf6s — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 10, 2018

DriveBC is also reporting slippery sections, limited visibility and compact snow along Highway 97 and Highway 20.

In the Williams Lake area, the temperature is presently -18C with light snow falling.

Environment Canada’s forecast is for the temperature to hover at -16C with a wind chill making it feel like -25C, so there is a risk of frostbite.

On Thursday, there will be more snow, with high of -13C and a cold wind chill of -25C.