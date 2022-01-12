Travel advisory in effect Highway 20 from Redstone-Chezacut to 23 km west of Williams Lake

There is also an advisory for 14.5 km between Yale Road and Ainsworth Road near 100 Mile House

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 20 from Redstone-Chezacut to 23 kilometres west of Williams Lake, Wednesday morning Jan. 12.

DriveBC noted due to freezing rain, travel is not recommended at this time.

The next update will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

There is also a travel advisory in place for Highway 20 between Anahim Lake Road and Bella Coola.

Additionally, there is a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Yale Road and Ainsworth Road for 14.5 km near 100 Mile House due to black ice.

“Travel is not recommended at this time,” DriveBC stated.

READ MORE:



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseCaribooChilcotinWilliams Lake