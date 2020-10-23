Travel advisory in effect for Highway 20 from Williams Lake west to Firvale

Winter driving conditions continue to have an impact

DriveBC webcam shot of Highway 20 near Anahim Lake Friday, Oct. 23 at 11:30 a.m. shows snow-covered roads. A travel advisory is in effect. (DriveBC webcam image)

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 20 from Westridge Drive in Williams Lake to Firvale in the Bella Coola Valley Friday, Oct. 23.

Snow continues to fall across the Cariboo Chilcotin with temperatures expected to dip down to -12 C Friday evening.

There is also a snowfall warning in effect for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

Fred Cahoose of Ulkatcho First Nation posted this video of the snow falling in his area Friday morning, on Frog Hill at Anahim Lake.

There have been several motor vehicle incidents already this morning in the region.

DriveBC said it will update the advisory at 2 p.m.



