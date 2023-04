DriveBC anticipates it will reopen on Monday, April 24 at 4 p.m.

A travel advisory is in place for Dog Creek Road between Enterprise and Meadow Road due to flooding. (DriveBC image)

A travel advisory is in effect for Dog Creek Road between Meadow Road and Enterprise Road near Clinton due to flooding.

DriveBC said four-by-four vehicles only and motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling or consider alternate routes.

The estimated time of reopening is Monday, April 24 at 4 p.m. and there will be an update posted at that time.



