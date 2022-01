Travel advisories are in place for the Horsefly and Likely roads Friday morning, Jan. 14 due to freezing rain.

Travel is not recommended on those roads, noted DriveBC.

School buses are running once again in the district after road conditions forced the cancellation of buses throughout the region, with the exception of one bus servicing the Likely area.

Cariboo