Travel advisories in place as freezing rain continues throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

South Lakeside Drive is very icy Wednesday, Jan. 12 as freezing rain continues in the Williams Lake area. (Peter Hennan photo) Sidewalks and streets in Williams Lake are slippery due to freezing rain. (Brian LaPointe photo)

Freezing rain is wreaking havoc on roads and sidewalks throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin.

It has rained most of the day Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Williams Lake and Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain all through the night until Thursday morning, Jan. 13 with a high of 3C overnight.

The wet weather began Tuesday night, and caused the cancellation of school buses in Williams Lake Wednesday.

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for Highway 20 for the entire 454 km stretch from Williams Lake to Bella Coola Wednesday. Travel is not recommended due to freezing rain.

Highway 20 is also closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Young Road and Harvey Road, two km west of Alexis Creek, Wednesday afternoon.

Motorists are cautioned Highway 20 could close at any time at the hill between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola due to increased avalanche risk due to snowfall and weather conditions.

Travel is also not recommended on Highway 97 between Butler Road and Pinnell Road, from 30 km south of 150 Mile House to eight km north of Wildwood, Wednesday afternoon due to freezing rain.

At 93 Mile, a travel advisory is in effect for Highway 97 between Yale Road and Ainsworth Road for 14.5 km due to black ice. Travel is not recommended at this time, notes DriveBC.

Residents in the Williams Lake area have taken to social media to warn others of the slippery conditions and vehicles in the ditches in neighbourhoods such as Chimney Lake, 150 Mile House, Fox Mountain, South Lakeside, Horsefly Road and side streets off of Dog Creek Road.

