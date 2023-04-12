FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

No one injured after 5 cars derail at Coquitlam CP Rail yard: Transportation Safety Board

One of the derailed train cars contained hydrochloric acid

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment in the early hours of Wednesday (April 12) in Coquitlam.

At 3:12 a.m., a yard assignment was handling 15 cars in the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard when five of the cars derailed, including one loaded tank card of hydrochloric acid, notes a release from TSB. That car landed on its side.

Chris Krepski, TSB media relations specialist, said there were no reported injuries and no dangerous goods released, as well as no evacuation.

The CP and Transport Canada dangerous goods response teams are on site, with the transportation safety board deploying an investigator to gather information and assess the incident.

READ MORE: TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure

READ MORE: Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Train DerailmentTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Province setting up 12 ‘hubs’ around B.C. dedicated to targeting repeat violent offenders
Next story
Members of public service union vote in favour of federal strike mandate

Just Posted

Dave and Rosemary Neads lived in Precipice Valley in the Chilcotin for 27 years. (Sage Birchwater photo)
Dave, Rosemary Neads tour with new book about living 27 years off-grid in West Chilcotin wilderness

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council debates mill rate as budget talks continue

Orange Shirt Society founder Phyllis Webstad is seen here attending a ceremony to launch the ground search at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake on Aug. 30, 2021. The idea for Orange Shirt Day started in April 2013. Photo: Monica Lamb-Yorski
‘I’m still not comfortable with it’: Orange Shirt Day founder reflects on decade of reconciliation work

The U15 Female Timberwolves lift their hockey sticks in the air after their final games at provincials in a nod of thanks to parents. (Photo submitted)
U15 Female Timberwolves compete with best at BC Hockey Championships