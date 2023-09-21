An example of a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane. This is not the plane that was involved in the accident. Image Credit: A Wikimedia Commons

An example of a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane. This is not the plane that was involved in the accident. Image Credit: A Wikimedia Commons

Small plane crash on Vancouver Island; TSB deployed

Privately-owned De Havilland Beaver invovled in Wednesday accident

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to Campbell River following a small aircraft accident on Sept. 20.

“The incident in question occurred on the morning of Sept. 20,” said TSB media relations representative Liam McDonald.

The privately registered De Havilland DHC-2 (Beaver) collided with terrain approximately 10 nautical miles southwest of the Campbell River Airport (CYBL). Two individuals were aboard, sustaining minor injuries.

The agency will be gathering information and assessing the occurrence.

RELATED: Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Plane crash victims identified

News

Previous story
Tour de North raising funds for B.C. kids with cancer
Next story
Counter-marchers outnumber SOGI protesters on Vancouver streets, plazas

Just Posted

Fire incident prompts investigation (Black Press file photo)
Quesnel house fire sparks arson investigation

Image: RCMP logo
MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Patrick Kelly

Tanya Reid enjoys working as a log truck driver, something she has been doing the last four years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Fuelling the forest industry

Davana Stafford, executive director of the Station House Gallery stands in front of the gallery and gift shop, where a break and enter took place on Aug. 31. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery in Williams Lake break-in results in gift shop losses

Pop-up banner image