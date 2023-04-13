Transport truck goes off side of Highway 97 north of Williams Lake, knocks out power

BC Hydro notes the power has been off since 8:11 a.m.

A transport truck is on its side in the ditch on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake near Commodore Heights on Thursday, April 13. (Photo submitted)

Update:

Power has been restored for customers north of Williams Lake after a transport truck went off Highway 97 near Commodore Heights Thursday morning, April 13, 2023.

BC Hydro said the power was restored at 11:39 a.m.

Original:

Power remains out for 30 customers north of Williams Lake after a transport truck went off Highway 97 near Commodore Heights Thursday morning, April 13, 2023.

BC Hydro crews are on scene.

It was estimated the power would be restored by 12:30 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the incident or the extent of any injuries.

We have reached out to the RCMP for further information.



