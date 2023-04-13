A transport truck is on its side in the ditch on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake near Commodore Heights on Thursday, April 13. (Photo submitted)

Transport truck goes off side of Highway 97 north of Williams Lake, knocks out power

BC Hydro notes the power has been off since 8:11 a.m.

Update:

Power has been restored for customers north of Williams Lake after a transport truck went off Highway 97 near Commodore Heights Thursday morning, April 13, 2023.

BC Hydro said the power was restored at 11:39 a.m.

Original:

Power remains out for 30 customers north of Williams Lake after a transport truck went off Highway 97 near Commodore Heights Thursday morning, April 13, 2023.

BC Hydro crews are on scene.

It was estimated the power would be restored by 12:30 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the incident or the extent of any injuries.

We have reached out to the RCMP for further information.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
