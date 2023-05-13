Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters before heading to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters before heading to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Transparency International Canada paper outlines hopes for new financial crime agency

Canada could learn from countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom, the paper says

An anticorruption group says the Trudeau government’s plan to create a new federal financial crime agency is positive, but it may be missing an opportunity to tackle corruption and securities fraud.

A white paper released this week by Transparency International Canada says establishing a Canada Financial Crimes Agency could improve the country’s “weak enforcement record” on financial crime.

The paper says questions loom about how the agency would operate with Canada’s disjointed enforcement regime, including provincial securities regulators, tax authorities, police and Fintrac, Canada’s financial intelligence unit.

The authors say the Canadian government should ensure that a new organization can co-ordinate effectively between multiple agencies, and create specialized teams of investigators and prosecutors to tackle financial crimes while filling in “gaps” in enforcement.

Canada could learn from countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom, the paper says, both of which have their own national financial crime enforcement bodies.

Transparency International says the new agency’s effectiveness will hinge on many factors, including hiring more federal government prosecutors with the knowledge and expertise to tackle complex financial crimes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Patrol car rammed, officer hurt, suspect shot in B.C. RCMP parking lot
Next story
B.C.’s head of anti-racism visits Penticton for ‘Confronting the White Elephant’ forum

Just Posted

Members of the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League have been prepping the Esler fields for the season. (Gene Cooper photo)
Rowdies win Ice Breakert tournament, Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League season gets underway

The Wiilliams Lake Lions Club is hosting its annual Mother’s Day breakfast Sunday. (Photo submitted)
Moms eat for free at Lions club pancake breakfast in Williams Lake

This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Eric Staudenmaier Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP)
Williams Lake adopts accessory dwelling bylaw

Teacher Colin O’Keefe, from left, with students Gavin Reedman and Conner Edwards were in Surrey for the French Language Speak Off on May 6, 2023. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake French immersion students compete at Speak Off in Surrey