Four areas in the Cariboo region are without power due to a transmission circuit failure. BC Hydro map

Transmission circuit failure in Cariboo leaves 1,500 customers without electricity

Hydro crews are responding to areas near Williams Lake

Hydro crews are en route to four different areas in the Cariboo as approximately 1,500 customers are without electricity due to a transmission circuit failure.

According to the BC Hydro website, areas impacted include 264 customers living south of Fraser Road between Quesnel and Williams Lake, 480 customers west of Lynes Creek, north of Williams Lake, 390 customers on Moorehead Road, Likely Road, Little Lake Road, Quesnel Forks Road, Quesnel River Road, Keithley Creek Road and Cedar Creek Road and 374 customers on Jacobson Road, Likely Road, Beaver Lake Road, Tyee Lake Road, Gleason Crescent and McWilliam Place at Big Lake.

For outages call *HYDRO (*49376) on cell 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) on a corded landline.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Just Posted

Canfor shareholders reject Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Itchy bears in Williams Lake, Hope top B.C’s most memorable power outages of 2019

BC Hydro releases its weirdest and wackiest power outages of the year

B.C. government targets province-wide prohibition of precision guided firearms for hunting

Use of PGFs not considered by hunting stakeholders to fall within the principles of fair chase

Bella Coola RCMP to host Christmas event with Santa this Saturday

Have a hot chocolate and get your picture taken with Santa

Ministry proposes ‘conservative’ elk hunt on private land in northeast Cariboo

Rationale is to develop hunting opportunities while mitigating crop depredation and property damage

VIDEO: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and even Chewbacca turn up for the debut

B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Guideline focuses on early prevention, including screening patients as young as 12 years old

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

‘I hate you’: Student tells former B.C. teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Spiky armour helps protect pooches from larger animals

The PredatorBwear harness, invented by two B.C. women, expected to be available in the new year

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

Most Read