Transmission circuit failure in Cariboo leaves 1,500 customers without electricity

Hydro crews are responding to areas near Williams Lake

Four areas in the Cariboo region are without power due to a transmission circuit failure. BC Hydro map

Hydro crews are en route to four different areas in the Cariboo as approximately 1,500 customers are without electricity due to a transmission circuit failure.

According to the BC Hydro website, areas impacted include 264 customers living south of Fraser Road between Quesnel and Williams Lake, 480 customers west of Lynes Creek, north of Williams Lake, 390 customers on Moorehead Road, Likely Road, Little Lake Road, Quesnel Forks Road, Quesnel River Road, Keithley Creek Road and Cedar Creek Road and 374 customers on Jacobson Road, Likely Road, Beaver Lake Road, Tyee Lake Road, Gleason Crescent and McWilliam Place at Big Lake.

Crews are enroute to a series of outages in the #WilliamsLake area, affecting 1,508 customers. They'll share updates here: https://t.co/X0v1IGWBnk pic.twitter.com/LJgwpKbGSa — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 17, 2019

