Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain pipeline shut down due to severe rain, flooding in B.C.

Company calls it a precautionary move taken due to the flooding situation

The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down temporarily due to widespread rains and flooding in British Columbia.

Trans Mountain Corp. spokeswoman Ali Hounsell says the precautionary move was taken due to the flooding situation in the area of Hope, B.C.

In addition, Hounsell says construction on the Trans Mountain expansion project has been temporarily halted in the Lower Mainland, Hope, and Merritt regions due to prolonged rainstorms.

The 1,500-km Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada’s only pipeline system carrying oil from Alberta to the West Coast. The pipeline has a capacity for 300,000 barrels per day.

The Trans Mountain expansion project was approved by the federal government in 2019. The project will twin the existing pipeline, bringing its total capacity to 890,000 barrels per day.

The Trans Mountain pipeline was purchased by the federal government in 2018. Trans Mountain Corp. is a federal Crown corporation, headquartered in Calgary.

—The Canadian Press

Trans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway
Next story
Williams Lake 7-Eleven to end postal services

Just Posted

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for Dean Orden Otis Mecham, 31, (left) and Orry Wickstrand, 35, in connection with a spike in crime in Williams Lake since Nov. 7. The Williams Lake RCMP is asking members of the public to not approach these individuals, and instead contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca. (RCMP handout)
Mounties make arrests, issue warrants for others after rash of crime in lakecity

This year’s Yuletide Dinner will be a take-out/drive-thru event. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Child Development Centre moves forward with Christmas events for those in need

Downtown Williams Lake is seeing a mix of rain and snow Nov. 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Wet, windy weather in store for Williams Lake area, no alerts in place