Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Penalty dropped from $88,000 to $4,000

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

RELATED: Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work

EnvironmentPipelineTransMountain

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace
Next story
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit

Just Posted

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Thoughts about managing livestock in extreme cold

Family and friends are organizing a search for Bella Coola man Carl Schooner, reported missing Dec. 6, 2022. (RCMP submitted photo)
Group searches for missing Bella Coola man planned for Williams Lake, Highway 20 Dec. 26, 27

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 20. (DriveBC map)
Travel advisory in effect for Highway 20 between Bella Coola, Anahim Lake

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune
FOREST INK: Highlights from 15th Conference of the Parties an interesting mix

Pop-up banner image