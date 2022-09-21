The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21)

  • Sep. 21, 2022 1:13 p.m.
  • News

A CP train has derailed on the portion of the tracks adjacent to Victoria Rd. in Revelstoke.

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on Sept. 21 when a Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) locomotive ran past a sign designating the end of a track and derailed on a dead track.

The train cars which were attached to the back have since been moved.

RCMP are currently at the scene of the incident.

According to Brad Templeton, Superintendent of Operations with CP, a crane will have to be brought in from Kamloops to get the train back on the track and to return it to a state where it can be operated and moved.

The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Templeton added that an investigation will be launched into the cause of the derailment and into the actions of the crew at the time of the incident.

No injuries were sustained in the incident.

It is unclear at this time whether the derailment will impair other operations.

More to come.

READ MORE: The federal government kicks in $5.5M to mitigate natural disaster effects in B.C.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Women’s Shelter starting conversations during Consent Awareness Week

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeTrain Derailment

Previous story
B.C. posts highest rate of unaffordable housing as ownership declines across Canada
Next story
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Just Posted

Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
8 directors acclaimed, 4 positions require election: Cariboo Regional District

In previous years, the Business Excellence Awards gala dinner has been a very popular event . (Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce will once again host formal affair

RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
RCMP seize product from illegal cannabis dispensary in Lac La Hache

BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)
Five U.S. citizens fined for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola