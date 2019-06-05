The Williams Lake Trail Riders Association is seeking some reprieve high water bills at the property it leases from the City at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Trail Riders tap into council for reprieve on high water bills

President Barb Stuart outlined her association’s efforts to fix leaks, replace original water lines and hydrants

The Williams Lake Trail Riders Association is hoping for some reprieve from the City on its water bills.

In fall 2018, the non-profit association dealt with series of water issues on the property it leases from the City in the Stampede Grounds, said Barb Stuart, the association president, during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, June 4.

When a member of the association noticed a lack of water pressure in October, the member contacted the City and asked if it had anything to do with the construction of the new Shopper’s Drug Mart, directly above the Stampede Grounds.

“Finding showed that for many years there was a trespass line that came down from the old Lake City Ford that supplied our top barns with water,” Stuart said. “The City decommissioned the line, which meant there would be a slight increase of consumption of our water because we would now be obtaining all our water through one metre.”

When they received the next bill, it was for more than $3,000, drastically higher than the $100 to $300 it was previously.

In January, another association member noticed a large amount of water overflowing from the well area and when the City was contacted, a broken line was discovered in the well on the City side of the metre, Stuart said.

The City repaired the line and the metre was replaced with a new one.

When the next bill, after that, was close to $2,800, Stuart said she contacted Pat Mahood, City manager of water and waste. He tested the metre, which was working properly, but it revealed water consumption of 50 gallons per minute even though the hydrants were all turned off.

“We knew we must be dealing with a leak,” Stuart added.

During an emergency meeting of the directors the same day, it was decided to hire someone to search for the leak.

Ten hours later, contractors Rick Johnson and Dave Honey were at the site, locating leaks and doing the repairs.

“After three days of 10 and half hours each day, the job was completed. We now have water lines that will last another 1000 years,” Stuart said, noting when they received the bills, Honey reduced his rate by 50 per cent and Johnson donated his first day of machine work.

“How amazing and lucky we are to have these men in our community,” she added.

Stuart requested that city council consider leniency toward the three high bills they have received most recently and reprieve for the two weeks in the summer when the lease requires them to leave because of the Stampede.

Council directed public works to prepare a report for council with a recommendation on how to respond to the request.


