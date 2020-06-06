Trail cleanup begins at Scout Island Nature Centre after flood waters recede in Williams Lake

More cleanup work will continue in the coming weeks and months as water levels continue to go down

Daybreak Rotary Club of Williams Lake president Ken O’Brien stands along the Otter Point Trail boardwalk at Scout Island while assisting the Williams Lake Field Naturalists with trail cleanup following flooding. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Boardwalk and trail cleanup work began Saturday at Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake after recent high water levels and flooding forced trail closures at the beloved nature sanctuary.

Members of the Daybreak Rotary Club of Williams Lake assisted the Williams Lake Field Naturalists in beginning some cleanup on the Otter Point Trail impacted by flooding, raking debris off trails and washing mud off boardwalks.

Williams Lake Field Naturalists board of directors member Sean Donahue said a number of groups and organizations have already reached out offering their help to clean up remaining trails as they become accessible when water levels slowly recede over the coming weeks and months.

“We can’t tell what the damage is currently because most of the boardwalks are still underwater,” Donahue said. “When the water has receded and we’re permitted access we’ll be trying to clean the debris and mud off of those areas where we can, and then we can see what kind of damage there is.”

Donahue has lived in Williams Lake since 1990, and said he has never seen water levels in the lake reach the levels seen this spring.

He noted more cleanup work will continue in the coming weeks and months as water levels continue to recede.

“In addition to the Daybreak Rotary Club, the BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BCBHA) have reached out to us with an offer for help, as well as a number of individuals,” he said.

“Overall, the community response has been wonderful demonstrating how much people care about Scout Island.”

If other groups or individuals are interested in helping with the clean up efforts at Scout Island they can contact the Scout Island Nature Centre at 250-298-8532.

“When water levels recede and more trials and boardwalks are exposed we will be getting back to those who reached out to help.”



