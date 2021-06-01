Oliver Rujanschi

Oliver Rujanschi

Tragic end to search for missing Williams Lake man

The BC Coroners Service said no further information will be available

The search for a missing man in Williams Lake has ended tragically.

Williams Lake RCMP said Tuesday morning, June 1, the man, first reported missing on Thursday, May 27 has been found deceased. Foul play is not suspected.

On May 27, family and friends of Oliver Rujanschi, 38, along with Williams Lake RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, said Rujanschi went missing around 2:30 p.m. that day on the golf course side of the Williams Lake River Valley, Tolko area, after leaving work in duress.

The BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation and said no further information will be available at this time.

READ MORE: Family, friends continue to search for missing man in Williams Lake

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in the search efforts,” said North District RCMP media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. “Our condolences are with family and friends at this difficult time.”

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Traffic was backed up along Highway 20 after a collision near the overpass on Williams Lake Creek Tuesday morning. (Photo submitted)
BREAKING: Emergency responders attend collision on Highway 20 in Williams Lake

The collision is just past the bridge over Williams Creek

