(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

’Tragic accident’ kills skier at Cypress Mountain Resort

West Vancouver Police Department and coroner’s office investigating

By Charlie Carey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter NORTH SHORE NEWS

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a 50-year-old Delta man died from a skiing accident at Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver on Saturday.

West Vancouver Police Department confirmed that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call after reports of an injured skier.

The BC Ambulance Service and Cypress Mountain ski patrol were tending to the injured skier, however the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Early indications are that this appears to have been as a result of a tragic accident,” WVPD Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to the report of the injury with multiple paramedics, which included two ground ambulances and one air ambulance.

Goodmurphy said the police department is now helping the coroner with its investigation.

skiing

Previous story
Missing Williams Lake man last seen in North Langley

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP. (RCMP logo)
Two people die after snowmobile crash on outskirts of Williams Lake

Bella Coola RCMP detachment. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)
Human remains found in Bella Coola estuary connected to 2021 fatal guided fishing boat incident

The Langley RCMP issued a missing person notification on March 14, 2022, for Brett Houde of Williams Lake who was last seen in Langley March 9, 2022. (Langley RCMP photo)
Missing Williams Lake man last seen in North Langley

Isaac Bedford proudly holds up some targets after he shot his national championship-winning score in Quesnel. (Dale Chaplow photo)
Cariboo teen archer becomes Canadian champion