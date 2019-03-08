Traffic slowed to a single lane by McLeese Lake

An overturned semi truck has reduced traffic to one lane along Highway 97

Traffic is slowed to a single lane north of Highway 97 this morning because of a motor vehicle incident.

Motorists reported a slow down in traffic due to an overturned semi-truck north of McLeese Lake and south of Quesnel on Highway 97. Traffic was proceeding through a single alternating lane with large tow trucks standing by to remove the vehicle.

Drive B.C. currently has no further information on this incident. Compact snow and slippery sections are reported across Highway 97, however.

It is unknown at this time how long the delay will last.