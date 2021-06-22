Traffic flowing again on Highway 97 in Quesnel after police investigation into death

A 46-year-old man died in hospital after police say they responded to reports of gunshots

A freshly cleaned piece of asphalt is the only evidence this spot on Front Street was the focus of a police investigation into a death. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Traffic is once again flowing along Highway 97 after police gathering evidence investigating a death in downtown Quesnel appear to have finished.

Yellow police tape which prevented people from getting too close to the scene on Front Street has been taken down. A tent covering what appeared to be a pile of clothes has also been taken away, along with the clothes.

RCMP were still blocking off the Riverwalk underneath the Fraser River Footbridge as of 1:30 p.m.

Traffic at points had backed up through Quesnel all the way up Dragon Lake Hill on Highway 97.

Police were first called to reports of shots fired around 3 a.m. on June 23 on the 200 block of Front Street, near the Cariboo Hotel. A 46-year-old man was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

