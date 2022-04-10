Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert for Williams Lake. (IH image)

Toxic drug alert issued for Williams Lake

Interior Health is warning of high levels of toxicity in local drug supply

Interior Health issued a toxic drug alert for the Williams Lake area on April 8, 2022.

The health authority sent out an alert that benzodiazepines and extreme levels of fentanyl were found in a sample tested in Williams Lake.

The substance looks yellow and chaldy and is sold as down, fentanyl and contains 25 to 30 per cent fentanyl and benzodiazepines, resulting in a high risk of overdose and a high risk of fatal overdoes.

Long periods of sleep and drowsiness are also likely.

The wanting urges users to take steps to prevent an overdose by: getting drugs checked (look for locations to get them tested on drugchecking.ca); be aware of inreased risks if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol; use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site; start with a small amount and space out doses; carry naloxone and know how to use it; get the LifeGuard App (lifeguarddh.com); and call 211 or to go bc211.ca to find services nearby.

The alert is in effect until April 15, 2022.

It will be six years on April 15, 2022 since B.C. declared a public emergency in relation to the overdose crisis.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, 2, 224 people died in the province from suspected illicit drug overdoses in 2021, up 26 per cent from 2020.

Read more: Interior Health expands nurse prescriber program to tackle ‘toxic drug crisis’

Read more: Interior Health issues region-wide warning for dangerous drugs


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrugsHealthopioid crisisoverdose crisisWilliams Lake

Previous story
Indigenous leaders, protesters gather in Vancouver to oppose Trans Mountain pipeline
Next story
Prime minister’s visit welcomed by St. Joseph’s Mission investigation team

Just Posted

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck stolen overnight April 3 from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake was located and recovered after the Alexis RCMP received a call from the public. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stolen CCSAR truck recovered, specialized tools still missing

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert for Williams Lake. (IH image)
Toxic drug alert issued for Williams Lake

June Harry, ranch manager for WLFN, checks a cow and calf at the 150 Mile Ranch she manages for the First Nation. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ranching in the Cariboo: Keeping an eye on the bigger picture

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a handmade drum he received as a gift and is brushed with water using an evergreen branch by Charlene Belleau as she and others drum and sing during a welcoming ceremony on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prime minister’s visit welcomed by St. Joseph’s Mission investigation team