Toxic drug alert issued for Williams Lake

Interior Health is warning of high levels of toxicity in local drug supply

Interior Health issued a toxic drug alert for the Williams Lake area on April 8, 2022.

The health authority sent out an alert that benzodiazepines and extreme levels of fentanyl were found in a sample tested in Williams Lake.

The substance looks yellow and chaldy and is sold as down, fentanyl and contains 25 to 30 per cent fentanyl and benzodiazepines, resulting in a high risk of overdose and a high risk of fatal overdoes.

Long periods of sleep and drowsiness are also likely.

The wanting urges users to take steps to prevent an overdose by: getting drugs checked (look for locations to get them tested on drugchecking.ca); be aware of inreased risks if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol; use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site; start with a small amount and space out doses; carry naloxone and know how to use it; get the LifeGuard App (lifeguarddh.com); and call 211 or to go bc211.ca to find services nearby.

The alert is in effect until April 15, 2022.

It will be six years on April 15, 2022 since B.C. declared a public emergency in relation to the overdose crisis.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, 2, 224 people died in the province from suspected illicit drug overdoses in 2021, up 26 per cent from 2020.

