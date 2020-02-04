The survey seeking input on Forest Service Roads is open until Feb. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tourism stakeholders asked for input on Forest Service Roads

Survey is open until Feb. 14

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) is asking for input from the tourism industry and stakeholders on Forest Service Roads (FSR).

The input is part of a pilot project in partnership with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD).

“Following a period of review by the consultants for the project – CCCTA will look to openly invite the region’s tourism industry and stakeholder to in-person engagement sessions. These will be scheduled throughout the region and are expected to take place the week of Feb. 24 with web sessions set to be scheduled in early March,” a release notes.

The purpose of the project is to develop a tourism value model to better inform decisions related to planning and maintaining forest service roads as well as tourism destination development.

“Value in this model will be determined by a number of factors associated with usage and economic impact. This model will be utilized by the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) alongside their current policies associated with making decisions related to the management and maintenance of Forest Service Roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Region.”

The online survey is open until Feb. 14, takes about 15 minutes and can be completed at https://industry.landwithoutlimits.com/forest-service-roads-project/

The CCCTA is offering a chance to win one of three $100 Mountain Equipment Co-op (M.E.C.) gift certificates.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

