Tour of Honour stops in Williams Lake Tuesday, May 2, fundraising BBQ at Inland Kenworth

Honour House’s Tour of Honour which embarked on a journey of over 40 stops across British Columbia and the Yukon on April 3, made a quick visit with their donated humvee and trailer to the Duncan fire hall on April 26. (Photo by Chadd Cawson)

The Tour of Honour supporting first responders and military personnel will stop in Williams Lake on Tuesday, May 2 with a fundraising barbecue at Inland Kenworth from noon to 2 p.m.

Honour House, which helps first responders and members of the Canadian Armed Forces when they are in need of medical assistance in the Lower Mainland, is organizing the tour.

“Inland Kenworth is a huge proponent of Honour House,” said manager Curtis Robinson in Williams Lake. “The tour is stopping at every Inland branch on this tour.”

Robinson said all funds raised at the barbecue will got to Honour House and for every purchase of a Link-belt machine a donation will be made by the company as well.

“The tour is described as a grassroots effort to bring attention to the illnesses and injuries that face those who put on a uniform and keep us all safe from harm, each and every day,” notes the website.

Funds raised during the tour will be used to support charities at two locations – Honour House and Honour Ranch, which is located near Ashcroft, B.C.

On April 3, 2023 the three-month tour kicked off, with plans to visit as many towns and cities as possible, calling in at Royal Canadian Legions, military bases, fire departments, town halls, police and paramedic stations and more.

Robinson invites everyone to come by and support the tour.

“It’s an amazing cause that is near and dear to my heart,” he said.

