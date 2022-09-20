Tour de North event celebrates end of tour in Williams Lake

Cops for Cancer Tour de North made a stop in Quesnel on Monday, Sept 19. The ride will finish today in Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)

Tour de North Cops for Cancer riders and their support crew are hosting a welcome event at Canadian Tire Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5-5:30 p.m.

This is the finish of the the Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser ride sees law enforcement and emergency services personnel ride over 800 km across northern B.C. to raise funds to help fight childhood cancer.

This year the ride took place from Sept. 14-20, starting in Fort St. John and stopping in Hudson Hope, Chetwynd, Powder King, Mackenzie, Bear Lake, Prince George, Hixon, Quesnel and McLeese Lake along the way.

This year’s fundraising goal is $150,000 and the ride has so far raised $139,162, according to the tourdenorth.ca website.

