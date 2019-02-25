A totem pole carved for Tl’etinqox to give as a gift to the City of Williams Lake will not be going into Boitanio Park after all. Here the pole was presented in 2016 during the 40th Annual Elders Gathering held in Williams Lake. LeRae Haynes photo file photo

Totem pole gift no longer destined for Boitanio Park

The gift is being withdrawn because the Williams Lake Indian Band does not want it in the park, Chief Joe Alphonse said

A totem pole from Tl’etinqox originally destined for raising in Boitanio Park will no longer be going there because of failed discussions with the Williams Lake Indian Band, said Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse.

“Gifting this totem pole was never meant to be about boundary issues, nor be a statement along territorial lines,” Alphonse said Monday. “We are disappointed that the Williams Lake Indian Band couldn’t support this gift.”

Alphonse said the purpose of the totem was to strengthen relationships between the City of Williams Lake and his community.

“Having our art and culture present throughout the city is a proactive approach that could inspire First Nations youth and instill a further sense of pride in who we are,” he said.

Originally the totem pole was to be installed in the park during the 40th Annual Elders Gathering in 2016 in Williams Lake as a gift to the City.

The totem pole was not completed in time, however, it was unveiled during the elders gathering.

Read more: Totem pole unveiled at BC Elders Gathering

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars, meanwhile, said the WLIB will be engaging with its council and preparing a response to the TNG’s statement.


news@wltribune.com
