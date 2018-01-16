Toronto girl dies after being pinned between vehicles while picked up from school

Police say an SUV with no driver in it rolled forward and pinned the girl against her father’s car

Grief counsellors are at a north Toronto school today to help students cope with the news that a five-year-old girl died after being pinned between two vehicles.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says the girl was walking with her father to their car after school on Monday.

Police say an SUV with no driver in it rolled forward and pinned the girl against her father’s Mercedes-Benz.

The child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

The police traffic services division says the investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been determined.

Related: Nine-year-old B.C. girl dies after being hit by bus

The school board says students and staff are planning on creating a memorial table for the girl St. Raphael Catholic School.

“Tragedies such as this can be difficult for anyone to accept or understand, particularly for young people,” the school board said in a statement. ”A team of counsellors, including a social worker, psychologist and members of our chaplaincy and religion team will be on hand to support the school community today.”

The board said support workers will be on hand as long as is needed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie
Next story
Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert

Just Posted

Above freezing temperatures, followed by snow for Cariboo Chilcotin

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 40 near Clinton for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Snow removal under budget for 2017

Williams Lake director of municipal services says the city’s snow removal budget for 2017 will be between $650,000 to $700,000.

Cow boss statue slated for repairs

The City of Williams Lake will commission carver Ken Sheen to fix his cow boss statue.

GI outbreak at Seniors Village almost under control

A gastrointestinal illness that broke out at the end of December at a seniors residential care facility in Williams Lake is down to one case as of Jan. 11.

Risk of freezing rain forecasted for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Jan. 15

A look at our local area’s road, weather and ski conditions

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

‘Reprehensible’: Trudeau abortion policy raises ire of U.S. right

“This man is reprehensible,” tweeted former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka

‘I shouldn’t have to have a husband:’ Winnipeg woman criticizes men-only club

Jodi Moskal discovered the Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club continues to ban women as members, as it has done since opening in 1909.

Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert

The false alarm came two days after Hawaii’s emergency management department sent a mistaken warning

Toronto girl dies after being pinned between vehicles while picked up from school

Police say an SUV with no driver in it rolled forward and pinned the girl against her father’s car

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

Senior randomly stabbed in B.C. mall food court

Woman arrested after victim, 71, suffers serious injuries

Most Read