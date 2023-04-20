Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Topless Junos protester splashes pink paint at PM’s office: climate group

On2Ottawa has posted photos, video to Twitter of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway

A climate change advocacy group says the woman who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless has now sprayed pink paint on the entrance to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa.

On2Ottawa has posted photos and video to its Twitter account of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway, then posing topless for a photo next to a sign saying, “Demand climate action now!”

A statement from the group says the woman also chained herself to the doorway.

Neither the prime minister’s office nor the Ottawa police immediately provided comment.

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, came to national attention last month when she hopped on the Junos stage while Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance.

She was topless and messages written on her upper body included “land back” and “save the Greenbelt,” referring to Ontario’s decision last year to open a protected area of land for housing.

She faces a charge of mischief stemming from the Junos protest and said at the time she had been working with the group On2Ottawa.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say

READ MORE: ‘Just tell Avril I’m not mad,’ says topless B.C. Junos protester after being charged

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin Trudeauprotest

Previous story
Gift card scam circulating in Williams Lake
Next story
The federal government promised to plant 2 billion trees by 2030, it’s nowhere close

Just Posted

Cariboo Festival competitors from Williams Lake Cassius Ford, left, singing teacher Angela Sommer, Lara Hobi and Eloise Hobi with Melissa Braun, the adjudicator. (Photo submitted)
Three Cariboo youth qualify for Performing Arts BC

A Williams Lake drug store is warning of a recent phone scam where people are being asked to purchase $1,000 or $2,000 worth of gift cards. (Stock photo)
Gift card scam circulating in Williams Lake

Matt Lees loves his work as a wildfire prevention officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Matt Lees enjoys working and living in Williams Lake

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council gives three readings to 6.6 per cent overall tax increase

Pop-up banner image