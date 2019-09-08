The completion date for the Toop Road intersection has been pushed back until mid October. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Toop, Highway 97 intersection completion date moved back to mid October

Paving continues on Highway 97 and more drainage work has to be completed on Broadway Avenue North

The completion date for the Toop Intersection highway improvement project has been pushed back until mid October.

Originally Peterson Contracting had eyed the end of September for completion, however, Naomi Peterson, safety liaison and site co-ordinator for Peterson Contracting said it will be Oct. 12 or mid-to-late October.

“It depends on the weather,” she told the Tribune Friday.

Paving continues on Highway 97 and more drainage work has to be completed on Broadway Avenue North before it can be paved.

“We will be excavating for the underpass from Carson McKinnon to Carson Broadway next,” Peterson said. “We’ve done half of it and will be going in to do the other half.”

As many as 30 Peterson Contracting employees have worked on the project at one time, and an additional eight from Peter Bros. Paving out of Penticton, plus multiple other subcontractors such as electricians.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Extended Q&A session planned for Quesnel River Research Centre open house Oct. 5

Just Posted

Toop, Highway 97 intersection completion date moved back to mid October

Paving continues on Highway 97 and more drainage work has to be completed on Broadway Avenue North

Extended Q&A session planned for Quesnel River Research Centre open house Oct. 5

Talks will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by lunch

Cariboo athletes impressive at BCRA Championship Finals

Williams Lake and area results from the BCRA finals held in Barriere

Williams Lake FC U15/16 girls nab silver at Surrey SX Cup

At the tournament, Williams Lake played four games

Cariboo Archers golden at field/target provincials

Cariboo Archers stood tall on the podium once again this past weekend

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down B.C. trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

It’s a level of protection even cabinet ministers don’t usually get

Most Read