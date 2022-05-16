A map shows areas in blue where Tolko Industries Ltd. has blocks for potential harvest in the Horsefly area. (Cariboo Info Share)

Tolko to discuss proposed logging in Horsefly area during open house May 28

The meeting will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Proposed logging by Tolko Industries Ltd. in the Horsefly area will be the subject of an open house on Saturday, May 28.

Some residents have aired concerns to the Tribune, as well as on social media about the proposed timber harvesting, fearful the logging will be too close to Horsefly Lake, impact habitat and change the landscape.

Tolko said it is committed to working with the community to gather opinions on its proposed plans for the area and is presently conducting a referral process to First Nations, stakeholders, interest groups, as well as tenure and license holders in the area.

“Our forestry activities are proposed to be conducted in the area that the Ministry of Forests has designated as the Timber Harvesting Land base in the Cariboo,” a communications advisor noted in an emailed response.

The open house will take place at the Horsefly Community Hall from 10 a.m .to 2 p.m. with the assistance of the Horsefly Roundtable Association.


