The cause of the Nov. 2 fire at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake is still not known, but work is underway to rebuild it. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Tolko resumes rebuilding fire-damaged sawmill in Williams Lake

Union says at least 100 employees have lost jobs because of sawmill fire

Work is underway at Tolko Industries Ltd. Lakeview Division in Williams Lake where the sawmill building was damaged by fire at the beginning of November.

The Tolko board has approved the sawmill’s reconstruction, said Tom Hoffman, Tolko’s manager of external and stakeholder relations.

“There was no work done between Christmas and New Year’s and they are starting again on Monday, Jan. 8,” Hoffman told the Tribune. “Not all of the assessments have been completed yet because we are still deconstructing and there is still assessment work that needs to be done.”

As the equipment is evaluated and assessed, there will likely be some changes made, to the mill, but Hoffman said it is still way too early for him to even suggest what those changes will be, noting the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hoffman said the company is trying to keep on as many employees as possible to work at the site, while contractors with cranes and other skills have been hired for the rebuilding project.

United Steelworkers Union Local 2017 first vice president Paul French told the Tribune Monday that at least 100 positions have been impacted by the fire.

“It’s pretty lean,” French said.

“Those 100 have either gone on EI or found other work,” he said. “There are about 40 union people working on the site doing security and maintenance work, and about 30 have been placed at other Tolko operations such as at Soda Creek or in Quesnel.”

Tolko’s Soda Creek Division is planning to put on an extra shift next week, which will give some more people work, French said, but noted that Quesnel isn’t in a position to fire up an extra shift at this point.

Read More: Tolko sawmill employees updated on EI and training

Read More: Fire crews fight for local economy


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Young parents’ dream turns to nightmare in wildfire
Next story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Just Posted

Tolko resumes rebuilding fire-damaged sawmill in Williams Lake

Union says at least 100 employees have lost jobs because of sawmill fire

Stamps take two wins during Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend

The Williams Lake Stampeders staved off Okanagan upstarts the Kelowna Sparta in back-to-back games.

Community spirit proudly on display at Rogers Hometown Hockey

MLA Donna Barnett said it best: “Nothing brings a community together more than hockey.”

Rogers Hometown Hockey continues in downtown Williams Lake Sunday

NHL alumni, hockey circus and of course Ron MacLean today at Rogers Hometown Hockey

Williams Lake RCMP arrest prolific offender following hit and run assault

The Williams Lake RCMP have arrested a prolific offender following a brazen hit and run assault.

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Most Read