(File photo)

Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

The Kelowna division of Tolko mill is permanently shutting its doors.

Following an examination of logging costs, market conditions and polices, Tolko announced the closure of the mill on Friday morning, affecting nearly 130 workers. The mill will close on Jan. 8, 2020.

“This is a difficult decision,” said president and CEO Brad Thorlakson in a company press release.

“The Kelowna mill has been in operation since the 1930s and has contributed to the community through job creation and many other economic spin-offs for more than 80 years.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

READ MORE: ‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

The mill was “indeterminately” shutdown in early in September after the poor ongoing conditions in the B.C. logging industry.

Thorlakson said that Tolko employees were informed earlier with the expectations of severance and benefits.

Solid Wood vice president Troy Connolly said that open positions at other Tolko locations will be offered wherever possible to Kelowna workers.

“On days like these, our hearts are heavy as we think of our colleagues and friends,” he said.

“We know our people in Kelowna have done everything in their power to make the mill successful. They have gone above and beyond. Sadly, this has nothing to do with them or their efforts. Unfortunately, with B.C. log costs, the mill is no longer cost-competitive.”

Connolly said the HR team will provide support for workers through the closing process.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool
Next story
Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Lake Country woman looking for help finding long, lost father from the lakecity

She only ever saw him twice, but she knows that his last name was possibly McMahon

Kamloops RCMP look for witnesses of fatal crash

Police are searching for a woman who was on scene at the time of the collision

Lakecity players make history at USports rugby nationals

Five lakecity rugby players etched their names in Canadian university women’s rugby… Continue reading

Carmen’s Early Bird Craft Sale coming up this weekend

With Halloween in the rear-view mirror, craft fair organizers across the lakecity are gearing up

Lost Boys hip hop show live at CJ’s Saturday night

This Saturday the Kamloops based band The Lost Boys will be returning to the lakecity

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Most Read