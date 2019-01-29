Tolko Lakeview Sawmill is inching toward a start-up after rebuilding from a fire in 2017, and is scheduling employees for recall. Tolko Industries Ltd. photo

Tolko Lakeview sawmill prepares to recall workers as rebuild nears completion

Operations stopped in November 2017 after a fire destroyed parts of the sawmill

Tolko is starting to schedule employees to return to work at its Lakeview Division sawmill in Williams Lake.

The sawmill has been closed since November 2017 after parts of the mill were destroyed by a fire.

Before Christmas, plant manager Jason Favel said the company hoped to re-open the sawmill in February.

As of Friday, Jan. 25, the rebuild is on schedule and that is still the target, said communications advisor Janice Lockyer.

“As we move closer to our start-up date and move forward into the commissioning portion of our start-up plan, many of our Lakeview employees have been scheduled for recall,” Lockyer said. “We’ve strategically scheduled all of our machine centres for commissioning based on area-related impacts.”

The primary focus for the employees, as the machine centres come back online, is to schedule operators for familiarization and training to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the new equipment.”

“We are making sure that each employee is being scheduled in line with the commissioning so that they have the training and experience they require to operate the equipment safely when we restart.”

Lockyer said Tolko is asking all employees in the community to make sure their correct address is on file with the mill because it will be required for the recall process.

“If an employee needs to update their information or isn’t sure their records are accurate, they can contact the mill directly and we’ll make sure their up-to-date information is on file,” she added.


Most Read