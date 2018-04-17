A mill earlier this afternoon at the mill at Tolko’s Soda Creek division took approximately 45 minutes to get under control thanks to the Williams Lake Fire Department and Tolko crews. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Tolko crews assist fire department in extinguishing fire at mill

Spark causes fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek division

The Williams Lake Fire Department attended a small fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek mill earlier this afternoon, April 17.

“They were doing some welding and a spark got away and caught fire,” said Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock.

“By the time we got there, their guys had done a great job. They had pulled the wall apart and we were able to get to it with the assistance of their crews.”

The fire department was called to the scene just after 1 p.m. said Warnock, and two apparatus and about 13 fire department members attended.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, he said, adding that Tolko crews were an asset.

“Their guys did a great job. They assisted us and it was great to have their help.”

Previous story
B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole
Next story
SD27 public budget presentation will be held tonight

Just Posted

Tolko crews assist fire department in extinguishing fire at mill

Spark causes fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek division

SD27 public budget presentation will be held tonight

Board expected to face $1.8 million shortfall for 2018-2019

Cocaine and cash seized in dial-a-dope operation

Seven people arrested locally and one in Port Coquitlam for Williams Lake area operation

What’s all the noise?

City crews work to repair sewer lines on First Avenue

Wooden Horsemen ready to rock Haida Gwaii and northwest B.C.

Vancouver rocker Steven Beddall got his start playing in ska and funk… Continue reading

VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo organizers began preparing the arena Tuesday for this weekend’s rodeo

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

Most Read