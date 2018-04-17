Tolko crews assist fire department in extinguishing fire at mill

A mill earlier this afternoon at the mill at Tolko’s Soda Creek division took approximately 45 minutes to get under control thanks to the Williams Lake Fire Department and Tolko crews. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

The Williams Lake Fire Department attended a small fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek mill earlier this afternoon, April 17.

“They were doing some welding and a spark got away and caught fire,” said Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock.

“By the time we got there, their guys had done a great job. They had pulled the wall apart and we were able to get to it with the assistance of their crews.”

The fire department was called to the scene just after 1 p.m. said Warnock, and two apparatus and about 13 fire department members attended.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, he said, adding that Tolko crews were an asset.

“Their guys did a great job. They assisted us and it was great to have their help.”