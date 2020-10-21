Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse

Police say two-year-old was among victims found at townhouse complex in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue

Police say a woman is dead and two others, including a toddler, are in hospital following a stabbing at a Newton-area townhouse Tuesday (Oct. 20) night.

According to Surrey RCMP, police were alerted to a stabbing inside a residence in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue just before 9 p.m., and arrived to find three people suffering from injuries.

“An adult female had critical injuries, an adult male had serious injuries, and a two-year-old child had serious but not life-threatening injuries,” a news release states.

“All three of the injured people were transported to the hospital; the female later died in the hospital.”

Police say a suspect fled the scene, but was located nearby and taken into custody. A witness told Black Press Media that police vehicles were at a house two blocks away, near 127 Street and 67A Avenue, and that it appeared there was evidence under four pylons.

Early indications are that the incident was one of family violence, the news release adds.

“The parties involved are known to one another. There is no indication of a risk to the public as a result of this incident.”

Police say the area will remain cordoned off for a “significant” amount of time, and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called.

IHIT tweeted late Wednesday morning (Oct. 21) that a second man was arrested and remains in custody, adding that “everyone involved are members of the same family.”

Sergeant Frank Jang said, “The question on everyone’s mind is why did this happen. That is also a top-of-mind priority for us as we work this morning to piece together what was said and done in that home last night.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
