The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).

TNRD expands evacuation order for Bonaparte as Young Lake fire grows

Crews on site Wednesday establishing structure protection on properties

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to more than 2,631 hectares, prompting the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to issue an evacuation order for 103 properties in the Bonaparte Plateau.

The TNRD is asking those in the evacuation order area to leave immediately, but warns there is a “critical shortage” of commercial lodging available in Kamloops and throughout the region. The fire is 35 kilometres southeast of 70 Mile House.

“Evacuees are asked to make arrangements to stay with friends or family,” the TNRD said. “Emergency Support Services will be given only to those whose primary residence is under the evacuation order.”

BC Wildfire Service said ncreased fire behaviour on Sunday night resulted in the fire moving about four kilometres run to the northeast. BCWS personnel were onsite Tuesday and established structure protection on three structures. Air tankers were onsite but were unable to action due to poor visibility.

Crews were again onsite Wednesday establishing structure protection on properties. A structure protection specialist has been requested to do assessments in the Eagan Lake and Sharpe Lake area.

Cariboo Fire Centre is in the process of taking this fire over from the Sparks Lake Incident Management Team.

Evacuees requiring Emergency Support Services are required to report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Parkway in Kamloops between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

An additional 231 properties remain on evacuation alert due to the Young Lake fires.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.


Over 100 properties are under an evacuation order due to the Young Lake wildfire. (Submitted photo)
