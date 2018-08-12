TNRD map.

TNRD downgraded evacuation order for the area east of 70 Mile House to an alert

Residents in affected areas are to remain prepared in case of another order

The evacuation order for properties in the area east of 70 Mile House has been rescinded by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The area includes 1761, 1771, 1781, 1791 Hutchinson Road and all other properties noted on the map.

The affected properties remain under evacuation alert because of the Twin Creek wildfire, which is estimated at 524 hectares in size, according to the latest update from BC Wildfire Service.

The TNRD recommends residents under evacuation alert be prepared for a possible order by doing the following:

-Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception center.

-Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants.

-Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

-Collect pets and pet needs.

-If possible, move livestock to a safe area.

